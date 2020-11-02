US election may lead to a redefined US-China trading relationship – Standard Chartered

Irrespective of the outcome of the US Presidential election, it could clear a path for the American-Sino relationship, at least a “new way of doing business” between the world’s biggest economies, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing Standard Chartered’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters.

Key quotes

“Even if former US vice-president Joe Biden wins by an overwhelming margin, the US is likely to remain “relatively hostile” to China. Things continuing as they have under a second Trump term would be “problematic.”

“I would not expect things to go back to pre-Trump times, but I could imagine a reconciliation that would allow the business to carry on, not dissimilar to the way it is now.”

“It’s unclear what the current administration would do in that situation. That’s the scenario that I’m most concerned about, speaking candidly.”

