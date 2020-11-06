US Election: Georgia Secretary of State expects a recount due to small margin

Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, said on Friday that he expects a recount of the votes due to the small margin in the presidential election.

Furthermore, the state's election official noted that they have 4,169 ballots left to count.

According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden has 2,449,590 votes in the state against Donald Trump's 2,448,492.

Market reaction

The market reaction to this development was largely muted. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.28% on a daily basis at 3,500.