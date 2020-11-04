US Election: Electoral college stands at 233 for both Biden and Trump – Fox News

According to Fox News, the tally on the electoral College now stands at 233 for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, an extremely tight call.
Meanwhile, Trump wins Ohio and Texas while Hawaii goes to Biden.
CBS News estimates Arizona moves from leans Biden to likely Biden. Reports cite that Fox News call on Arizona for Biden was too fast.
WH and Trump campaign sources are furious at Fox right now over Arizona call, Axios reports.
The NYT election needle has swung back to favor Biden for Georgia.
The markets are jittery amid a delay in the election results and chances of a much closer call. Biden said to deliver a statement at 0530 GMT, sources report.
US dollar is trimming gains, extending retreat below 94.00 while S&P 500 futures rally 1.22%, as we write.
The fx market is more or less stabilizing, with EUR/USD holding the bounce above 1.1650.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets unnerved
The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are nervous amid a tighter-than-expected race. Trump is outperforming the polls Live coverage of the critical event.
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1650 amid US election nail biter
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1650, as the US dollar retreats amid risk-recovery. Trump leads in the South while Biden remains favorite in the North. Biden wins Arizona, Florida goes to Trump.
GBP/USD regains 1.3000 as USD falters on Blue wave prospects
GBP/USD witnessed good 200-pips movement so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading, as US Presidential election counting gets underway. The southern states are seen tending towards President Donald Trump while the North still favors Joe Biden. Arizona swung towards the Democratic candidate, reinforcing hopes of a Blue wave win.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, trying to stabilize near $1900 mark
Gold witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. The uncertainty about the final outcome of the US election helped limit any further losses.
WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful
WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.