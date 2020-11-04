US Election: Electoral college stands at 233 for both Biden and Trump – Fox News

According to Fox News, the tally on the electoral College now stands at 233 for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, an extremely tight call.

Meanwhile, Trump wins Ohio and Texas while Hawaii goes to Biden.

CBS News estimates Arizona moves from leans Biden to likely Biden. Reports cite that Fox News call on Arizona for Biden was too fast.

WH and Trump campaign sources are furious at Fox right now over Arizona call, Axios reports.

The NYT election needle has swung back to favor Biden for Georgia.

The markets are jittery amid a delay in the election results and chances of a much closer call. Biden said to deliver a statement at 0530 GMT, sources report.

US dollar is trimming gains, extending retreat below 94.00 while S&P 500 futures rally 1.22%, as we write.

The fx market is more or less stabilizing, with EUR/USD holding the bounce above 1.1650.