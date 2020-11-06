US Election: Democrat Biden maintains the lead in Arizona with 90% of estimate vote tallied

According to the latest report from Edison Research, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is leading in Arizona 50.1% vs 48.5% with 90% of the estimated vote tallied so far. However, according to BBC, Biden's lead has shrunk to 46,257.

Meanwhile, its neck-to-neck in Georgia, with 98% of estimated votes counted.

The election has come down to the wire, contradicting hopes of a Democratic blue sweep. A split government will have a tough time living up to the optimism that investors had built around a Blue Wave outcome and the supposedly enormous fiscal package that comes with it.

Market reaction

The dollar index (DXY) is rising in Asia seemingly on prospects of a split US Congress. Big gains, however, may remain elusive as the Federal Reserve reiterated its dovish stance on Thursday and expressed willingness to do more if required.