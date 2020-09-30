US Election Debate: Trump says good forest management needed on science of climate change

When asked about the science of climate change, US President Donald Trump said that good forest management is the key to prevent fires while pressing the need for immaculate water and air.

Biden refutes saying that he would root for cheaper renewable energy resources, adding that he would try creating billions of jobs by having a new infrastructure which is green.

Further probed how the investment on going green would cost the economy, Biden says he supports his plan against Trump’s radical climate change plan.

Biden said: “No one is ever going to build a coal-fired plant in the US again. No one is going to build an oil-fired plant again,” as cited by FXStreet’s Senior Analyst Joseph Trevisani.

US dollar holds the lower ground

The US dollar flirts with six-day lows near 93.80 against its main peers, little affected by the Trump-Biden blame game. The debate seems to leave the fx space unimpressed.