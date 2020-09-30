US Election debate gets-off to a fiery start debating healthcare

The first presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden and moderated by Chris Wallace has kicked off in a fiery start as both go head to head over the Supreme Court and healthcare.

The first question of the night went to Trump with a question relating to the supreme court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

This followed the plenty of criticism for trying to get Barrett confirmed before the election.

Trump followed up saying the“elections have consequences,” referring to his White House victory in 2016,.

“We won the election, and therefore we have the right to choose her,” Trump said.

“We should wait and see what the outcome of this election is,” Biden said.

“I’m not opposed to justice. She seems like a very fine person,” Biden said.

On healthcare, Biden says Trump has no plan for healthcare and attacked the president over the number of deaths relating to COVID-19.

The moderator says we will get to COVID-19 later.

Market implications

US equity futures are bid despite the debate following a down day on Wall Street.

However, the US dollar spills to the downside below the 94 level in a continuation of the correction in its approach to key support as forecasted below:

The US dollar tends to weaken into US elections and firm after the fact.