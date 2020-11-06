US Election: Biden's lead narrows in Arizona, 50% vs. 48.6%

Former Vice President Joe Biden has 50% and US President Donald Trump has 48.6% in the battleground state of Arizona with 92% of votes tallied so far, Reuters reported, citing the latest data from Edison Research.

Biden currently leads Trump by 43,569 votes in the state.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was posting small daily losses at 3,508 and the US Dollar Index was down 0.4% at 92.25.