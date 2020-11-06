US Election: Biden's lead in Nevada widens, 49.8% vs. 48.1%

Former Vice President Joe Biden has 49.8% and US President Donald Trump has 48.1% in the battleground state of Nevada with 91% of votes tallied so far, Reuters reported, citing the latest data from Edison Research.

"Latest tally for Nevada shows Biden's lead growing to 22,076 votes; vote counting continues," Edison Research further noted.

Market reaction

Investors don't seem to be paying any attention to these figures. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 3,510.