US Election: Biden wins Arizona, key battleground state

With the vote counting underway and the US election still a tight race, Associated Press (AP) calls Arizona for Joe Biden.

AP now follows suit with Fox in declaring Biden as the victor in Arizona.

Also, Maine has been awarded to Biden, AP reports.

Arizona and Maine bring Joe Biden’s electoral college tally to 238, with 270 needed to win while Donald Trump remains at 213. according to the Financial Times (FT).

The results from Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania will be the key decider, as President Donald Trump delivered a dramatic speech, already calling in for the victory and big celebration.

The risk sentiment remains on the back foot amid increased odds of a contested election, as the Republicans appear to have retained the Senate.

The US dollar index jumps 0.53% to 94.05. The S&P 500 futures drop 0.65% to 3,340.