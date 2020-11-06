US Election: Biden very close to taking the lead in Georgia, 99% of estimated vote tallied

The US presidential race is heating up in Georgia, with President Donald Trump’s lead narrowing down to 1902, as of writing, Edison Research reports.

In Georgia, with 99% of the estimated vote tallied so far, Trump has 49.4% while Joe Biden has 49.4% of the vote.

Biden is very close to taking the lead in a state which hasn’t voted Democrat since 1992, BBC reports.

It’s a very close call in Georgia now, with the results due anytime soon.

Market reaction

Amid Trump’s narrowing lead in Georgia, the US dollar has lost its footing once again, as the DXY eases to 92.64 from daily highs of 92.82.

