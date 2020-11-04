US election: Biden takes lead in Michigan, 49.3% vs. 49.1%

Former President Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Michigan over US President Donald Trump, 49.3% vs. 49.1%, with 94% of expected votes tallied, the latest figures from the Associated Press showed.

"In Michigan's Kent County, with 82.7% of the estimated vote tallied, Trump has 51% and Biden has 46.9%," Edison Research further reported. "In Michigan's Wayne County, with 69.5% of the expected vote tallied, Trump has 31.6% and Biden has 67%."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following this development. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.3% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was clinging to modest daily gains near 93.50.