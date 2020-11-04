US election: Biden campaign manager says Biden is on track to win election

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign manager said on Wednesday that Biden is on track to win the presidential election, as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes
"Expecting Biden to have more than 270 electoral votes today."
"Biden on track to win on Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by more than Trump in 2016."
"Expecting Biden to win Nevada, expecting final results in Michigan today."
"Results in Nevada to come in on Thursday."
"Pennsylvania to be finished counting votes by late Thursday."
"Results in Georgia expected today but North Carolina could take several days."
"If vote counting stopped now, Biden would win."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower on these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.12% on the day at 93.43.
