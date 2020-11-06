US Election: At least 3 Georgia counties have stopped counting ballots

The news is crossing the wires via CNN that Georgia Cobb County, Taylor County, and Gwinnett County have stopped counting ballots for the night.
Gwinnett County, the second-largest county in the state, update their results to Georgia's Secretary of State website on Friday morning.
President Trump is leading by 1,797 votes in Georgia, according to latest reports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
