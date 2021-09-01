US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks decrease by 7.2 million barrels, WTI trades below $68

Commercial crude oil inventories in the US decreased by 7.2 million barrels in the week ending August 27, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday. Analysts' estimate was for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels.
Market reaction
Crude oil prices recovered modestly after this report but continue to trade in the negative territory. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 1.5% on the day at $67.50.
Additional takeaways
"Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels last week and are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year."
"US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.9 million barrels per day during the week ending August 27."
"US crude oil imports averaged 6.3 million barrels per day last week, up by 183,000 barrels per day from the previous week."
"Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 21.4 million barrels a day, up by 17.1% from the same period last year."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto high ground after mixed ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has is trading close to 1.1850, holding onto its gains after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 59.9 but the employment component dropped to 49. Earlier ADP's jobs report disappointed with 374K and eurozone PMIs exceeded estimates.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 on data-driven dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38 as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August. The ISM Manufacturing PMI's employment component contracted.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as ETH enters 40% rally
Ethereum has surpassed $3,400, a significant psychological barrier, and the altcoin has one last resistance barrier at the $4,078 level before it rallies to a new all-time high.
LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc set to extend losses as PIPE expires.
Was it all just a PIPE dream. The PIPE transaction was done at $15 and the lock-up period expired today meaning investors in that deal are free to sell from today.