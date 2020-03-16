US: Economy will fall into a sharp, albeit short-lived, recession – Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo project that the US economy will fall into recession in during the second quarter and they see global real GDP growing “roughly” 1% in 2020.
Key Quotes:
“Many economies are essentially locking down to combat the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Although these steps are necessary from a public health perspective, they likely will have significant economic consequences. We now project that the U.S. economy will fall into a sharp, albeit short-lived, recession in Q2-2020.”
“All economic forecasts are subject to uncertainty. But we want to stress that the economic outlook is more uncertain than usual at present. The path that the U.S. economy takes in coming months will depend in large part on how the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, which is highly uncertain. If American authorities manage to get the outbreak under control in coming weeks, then real GDP may not decline as much as we fear. On the other hand, if the outbreak continues to accelerate well into the second quarter, then the contraction in U.S. real GDP could be even deeper than we currently project.”
“We forecast that global GDP growth will fall to roughly 1% this year. Outside of 2009, when the global economy contracted modestly, our forecast for 2020 would mark the slowest pace for global GDP growth in nearly 40 years.”
“Any meaningful economic stimulus in most major foreign economies will need to come from fiscal authorities rather than central banks. On that score, we will wait and see what steps governments may announce in coming weeks and months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD trades around 1.23 in choppy trading
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23 as the safety of the dollar is sought amid a massive sell-off on Wall Street related to the coronavirus crisis. Volatility is high.
Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus
Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500
Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.