US economy to expand by 11% in Q2 2021 – Goldman Sachs

In the view of the economists at Goldman Sachs, the US economic recovery is likely to strengthen in the second quarter of 2021.

Key points

Q2 GDP improving at an 11% pace vs. 10% forecast previously.

The baseline on stimulus has moved up to $1.5 trillion from $1.1 trillion and that's led to the boost, which extends through the year.

2021 GDP forecast is now 6.8% vs. the previous estimate of 6.6%.

In 2022, the economy is seen growing 4.5% versus 4.3% previously.

The Fed is expected to taper in early 2022, having moved up the lift-off forecast to H1 2024 from H2.