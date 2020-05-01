US economy to contract more than 4.0% in 2020 – UOB

Strategists at UOB Group’s Quarterly Global Outlook estimate the US GDP could contract 4.1% during the current year.
Key Quotes
“Indeed, the price to pay to contain COVID-19 is a heavy economic cost. Strong, draconian measures that are absolutely necessary to break the transmission chains are also clearly disastrous for businesses and consumers (the pillar of US economy). We factor in two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction in 1H, of which we now project a 2% (annualised rate) decline in 1Q followed by a deeper 26.8% contraction in 2Q.”
“This now implies that we see US falling into a severe technical recession (i.e. 2 consecutive quarters of sequential q/q declines) in 1H 2020. The subsequent 2H will resume q/q growth (we assume the COVID-19 situation will improve/be partly under control by mid-2020) but the rebound (+6.1% in 3Q and 10.4% in 4Q) in the latter half of the year will not offset the 1H contraction, so US overall GDP will now contract by 4.1% in 2020 (from previous forecast of +0.6%), and will be the first full year contraction since 2008 and 2009. The significant impact on economic and day-to-day activities could see a sharp spike in US job losses (4-5 million) and unemployment could surge above 10% in 2Q before easing to end the year at 8.5%. Inflation is likely to be subdued, averaging below 1% in 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
WTI drops below $19.00 amid mostly quiet markets
NYMEX WTI Futures for June drops below $19.00 while heading into the European session open on Friday. In doing so, the black gold trims the early-Asian session gains to sub-1.0%.