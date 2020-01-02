US economy structurally less recession-prone - Goldman Sachs

The US economy is structurally less recession-prone and the main sources of previous downturns - oil shocks, inflationary overheating, and financial imbalances - do not seem too concerning for now, according to Goldman Sachs economists.

Key quote

We think the prospects for a soft landing in the next few years are better than widely thought and considerably better than the historical odds would suggest this deep into an expansion.

The probability of a downturn has recent fallen to about 1 in 3 following a tentative trade war truce with China, according to USA Today. Also, economists believe a recession, if any, would probably be relatively short and mild rather than the great collapse of 2007-09.

