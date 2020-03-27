US: Economy in suspended animation – JP Morgan

The US Senate passed a 2.2 trillion USD stimulus bill to combat the devastating impact of COVID-19 and social distancing on the US economy. These measures should be able to sustain the economy in a state of “suspended animation” for some time, according to David Kelly from JP Morgan Asset management.

Key quotes

“This bill could limit the damage to GDP growth to a very negative second quarter, with the economy then slowly beginning a recovery late this year and then surging once a vaccine has been put in place.”

“This package should be good for US equities and other risk assets as it should leave US corporations in a better position to weather the economic downturn and thrive in the rebound.”

“It should ultimately be seen as a negative for Treasuries, as a commitment to do ‘whatever it takes’ today could both boost inflation and undermine the credit-worthiness of the US government in the years to come.”