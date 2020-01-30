US economy continued to grow at a solid rate in Q4 – RBC

Commenting on the US Bureau of Economic Analysis's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the fourth quarter of 2019, "the US economy continued to grow at a solid rate in Q4 last year, despite still significant US-China trade disruptions over the period," noted Nathan Janzen, Senior Economist at RBC.
Key quotes
"Business investment edged lower for a third straight quarter - the longest such streak since 2009 - with the industrial sector continuing to feel the pinch from the US-China trade war. But consumer spending increased at a still relatively solid 1.8% pace (although that is down from a 3.1% increase in Q3) and residential investment growth picked up to its strongest pace in 2 years."
"Most of a large add to growth from net trade came from an almost 9% drop in imports, which is not exactly positive for the domestic demand backdrop. But some of the volatility in trade flows was probably related to shifting imports around US-China tariff hikes (both implemented and threatened). The boost from net trade in Q4 won't likely be repeated, but neither will an offsetting sharp slowing in the pace of inventory accumulation."
"We don't expect the Fed to cut interest rates further in 2020 and capacity pressures (eg. the already low unemployment rate) are making it more difficult for the economy to grow at an 'above-trend' rate. But easing trade tensions with the signing of the US-China phase 1 deal earlier this month have also reduced go-forward downside risks for the industrial sector. We continue to expect respectable if unspectacular growth in the economy's long-run trend growth rate at around 2%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
