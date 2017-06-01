US economy adds 156,000 jobs in December - NFP

US economy added 156,000 jobs in December 2016, the Labor Department said on Friday. That brings the annual total just below 2.2 million.

Expectations were for an increase of 178,000. November’s reading was upwardly revised to 204,000 versus 178,000 initially estimated. October's gain was cut to 135,000 from 142,000.

The unemployment rate rose a tick to 4.7% from 4.6% as expected, as more people entered the labor force.

Average hourly wages jumped 0.4% to $26 last month. Hourly pay increased 2.9% from a year earlier, the strongest such growth since June 2009. Hours worked were unchanged at 34.3.