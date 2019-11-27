US: Economic releases in focus ahead of holiday – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out that ahead of tomorrow’s Thanksgiving holiday we have a raft of US data releases, including the second reading of Q3 GDP, along with personal consumption and core PCE.

Key Quotes

“There’s the preliminary October reading of durable goods orders and non-defence capital goods orders. And to round it off, there’s the MNI Chicago PMI reading for November, personal income and spending data for October, pending home sales for October, and the weekly initial jobless claims and MBA mortgage applications. Turning to central banks, the Fed will be releasing their Beige Book.”