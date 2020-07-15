US economic outlook remains highly uncertain - JP Morgan

The outlook for the US economy remains highly uncertain and we may not see the effect of the recession right away due to all the stimulus, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, the largest U.S. lender, said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

We are just guessing. . . We are prepared for the worst case. We simply don't know. I don't think anyone knows. . . it's unprecedented.

You will see the effect of this recession. You're just not going to see it right away because of all the stimulus.

We can easily get through very, very tough times and never cut the dividend.