US: Economic Optimism Index falls in every category in October - IBD/TIPP Poll

US: Economic Optimism Index falls in every category in October - IBD/TIPP PollBy Eren Sengezer
"The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, a leading national poll on consumer confidence, dropped across every category in October," The Investor's Business Daily (IBD) TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) announced on Tuesday.
Key quotes:
- The index overall fell by 5.8 percent to 50.3, its lowest point in the last 12 months.
- Despite the decline, the index remains in positive territory, continuing its longest stretch in more than a decade.
- This month, respondents showed increasing discomfort with the direction of the country and its leadership.
- Interestingly, the only subcategories that remain in positive territory are those that relate to individuals’ financial lives.
- This is likely because the stock market continues to perform well.
