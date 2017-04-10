US: Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in September - ISM

US: Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in September - ISMBy Eren Sengezer
"The NMI (Non-Manufacturing ISM) registered 59.8 percent, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the August reading of 55.3 percent," the Institue for Supply Managed announced on Wednesday.
Key quotes:
- This is the highest reading since August 2005 when the index registered 61.3 percent.
- The New Orders Index registered 63 percent, 5.9 percentage points higher than the reading of 57.1 percent in August.
- The Employment Index increased 0.6 percentage point in September to 56.8 percent from the August reading of 56.2 percent.
- The Prices Index increased substantially by 8.4 percentage points from the August reading of 57.9 percent to 66.3 percent, indicating prices increased in September for the fourth consecutive month.
- This is the highest reading since February 2012 when the index registered 67.6 percent.
