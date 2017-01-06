US: Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in May - ISM

US: Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in May - ISMBy Eren Sengezer
"The May PMI registered 54.9 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the April reading of 54.8 percent. The New Orders Index registered 59.5 percent, an increase of 2 percentage points from the April reading of 57.5 percent," Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee said on Thursday.
Key quotes:
- The Production Index registered 57.1 percent, a 1.5 percentage points decrease compared to the April reading of 58.6 percent.
- The Employment Index registered 53.5 percent, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the April reading of 52 percent.
- The Inventories Index registered 51.5 percent, an increase of 0.5 percentage point from the April reading of 51 percent.
- The Prices Index registered 60.5 percent in May, a decrease of 8 percentage points from the April reading of 68.5 percent, indicating higher raw materials prices for the 15th consecutive month, but at a noticeably slower rate of increase in May compared with April