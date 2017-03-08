US: Economic activity in non-manufacturing sector grew in July - ISM

US: Economic activity in non-manufacturing sector grew in July - ISMBy Eren Sengezer
"Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in July for the 91st consecutive month," the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) announced on Thursday.
Key quotes:
- Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee registered 53.9 percent, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the June reading of 57.4 percent
- This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector at a slower rate
- The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index decreased to 55.9 percent, 4.9 percentage points lower than the June reading of 60.8 percent
- The New Orders Index registered 55.1 percent, 5.4 percentage points lower than the reading of 60.5 percent in June
- The Employment Index decreased 2.2 percentage points in July to 53.6 percent from the June reading of 55.8 percent
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.