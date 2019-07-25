US: Durable Goods Orders rose 2% in June ve 0.7% expected

The data published by the US Census Bureau today revealed that Durable Goods Orders in June increased by 2% following May's 2.3% decline and beat the market expectation of +0.7%.

Other data from the US showed that the Goods Trade Deficit widened to $74.17 billion in June and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 206K to come in better than analysts' estimate of 219K.

With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index extended its rally and was last up 0.22% on the day at 97.90.