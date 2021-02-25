US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 3.4% in January vs. 1.1% expected

Durable Goods Orders in US rose more than expected in January.

US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00 after the data.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States rose by 3.4%, or $8.5 billion, in January to $25.6.6 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Thursday. This print followed December's increase of 1.2% and beat the analysts' estimate of 1.1% by a wide margin.

Additional takeaways

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.4%."

"Excluding defense, new orders increased 2.3%."

"Inventories of manufactured durable goods in January, down two consecutive months, decreased $1.4 billion, or 0.3%, to $424.3 billion."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no significant reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.42% on the day at 89.78.