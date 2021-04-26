US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 0.5% in March vs. 2.5% expected

- Durable Goods Orders in the US rose less than expected in March.
- US Dollar Index posts small gains, stays below 91.00.
Durable Goods Orders in the United States rose by 0.5%, or $1.4 billion, to $256.3 billion in March, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Monday. This reading followed February's contraction of 0.9% and came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 2.5%.
"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.6," the publication further read. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.5%."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) clings to modest recovery gains after this report. As of writing, the DXY was up 0.11% at 90.93.
