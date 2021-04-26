US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 0.5% in March vs. 2.5% expected

Durable Goods Orders in the US rose less than expected in March.

US Dollar Index posts small gains, stays below 91.00.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States rose by 0.5%, or $1.4 billion, to $256.3 billion in March, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Monday. This reading followed February's contraction of 0.9% and came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 2.5%.

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.6," the publication further read. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.5%."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) clings to modest recovery gains after this report. As of writing, the DXY was up 0.11% at 90.93.