US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 0.2% in December vs. 0.9% expected

Durable Goods Orders in US rose less than expected in December.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 90.50.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States rose by 0.2%, or $0.4 billion, to $254.3 billion in December, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday. This reading followed November's increase of 1.2% and missed the market expectation of 0.9%.

Additional takeaways

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.7%."

"Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.5%."

"Machinery, also up eight consecutive months, drove the increase, $0.8 billion or 2.4% to $33.2 billion."

Market reaction

The USD continues to outperform its rivals after this report. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.44% on the day at 90.55.