US Durable Goods Orders: Not as bad as it looks but the factory sector remains under pressure - Wells Fargo

Data released today showed a decline in Durable Goods Orders in May of 1.3%. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out the drop in durable goods orders is mostly aircraft weakness amid Boeing’s struggles and explained the details were better with upticks in core capital goods orders and shipments, but the factory sector remains under pressure.
Key Quotes:
“Durable goods orders for the month of May fell 1.3%, a full point worse than consensus expectations. The miss piles on to the recent run of worse than expected data coming from a broad swath of the economy, including the manufacturing sector but also housing and the consumer. Looking under the hood, however, suggests that capital spending is not falling off the rails, but equipment spending is still set to decline in the second quarter.”
“Durable goods orders are particularly prone to miss forecasts based on the volatility in the sizeable aircraft sector. Boeing’s recent challenges with their 737 MAX model have amplified the importance of the transport sector on a month-to-month basis. Net cancellations led to nearly a 30% drop in nondefense aircraft orders over the month. That followed almost a 40% decline the previous month and obscures a modestly firmer trend in underlying core orders.”
“While core capital goods orders suggest businesses are not fully retrenching as they await clarity on trade and contend with slowing growth abroad, equipment spending still looks set to contract this quarter.”
“ The upshot is that the pipeline for manufacturing remains weak, but is likely not as dire as recent regional PMIs or total durable goods orders suggest. The tabling of Mexican tariffs points to some room for improvement, but without a resolution to trade disputes with China, we expect factory activity to continue to languish amid the resulting uncertainty and floundering global growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
EIA: Crude inventories decreased by 12.8 million barrels, WTI inches closer to $60
In its weekly petroleum report for the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the commercial crude oil inventories in the United States decreased by 12.8 million barrels from the previous week.