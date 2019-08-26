US: Durable Goods orders likely to rise 2.5% in July – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the US durables goods orders to rise 2.5% m/m in July on a rebound in aircraft orders, with ex-transport orders projected to edge 0.2% lower on the month (market: 1.0%, 0.2%).

Key Quotes

“Capital goods orders are forecast to give back 0.3% of their 1.5% increase from June (market: 0.1%), which will dampen the impact on business investment.”