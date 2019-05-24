US: Durable goods orders likely to dip -3.0% in April – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the US durable goods orders to dip -3.0% m/m in April, giving back part of its strong 2.6% gain in March.

Key Quotes

“A large decline in the nondefense aircraft segment (driven by Boeing woes) and a drop in vehicles orders are likely to drag the headline measure lower. We also pencil in a -0.4% m/m retreat in durable goods ex-transportation and a larger -0.8% slide in core capex orders.”