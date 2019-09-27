US: Durable goods orders likely declined -1.0% in August – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the US durable goods orders to have declined -1.0% m/m in August on the back of a sharp contraction in the volatile nondefense aircraft segment (Boeing).

Key Quotes

“We anticipate orders in the ex-transportation segment to have advanced 0.3% m/m, rebounding from a -0.4% decline in the prior month. We are also expecting capex orders to have advanced at 0.2% m/m for a second consecutive month in August.”