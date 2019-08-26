US: Durable Goods Orders increased 2.1% in July vs. 1.1% expected

Durable goods orders rose more than expected in July.

Excluding transportation, new orders declined by 0.4%.

US Dollar Index showed limited reaction to data.

According to the data published by the US Census Bureau, new orders for manufactured durable goods orders in July rose 2.1% to $250.4 billion to beat the market expectation for an increase of 1.1%. Further details of the report revealed that durable goods orders, excluding transportation, decreased 0.4% to miss analysts' estimate of +0.1%.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored the data and continues to move sideways near the 98 handle.