US: Durable Goods Orders increased 0.6% in October following September's 1.4% decline

- Durable Goods Orders surpassed analysts' estimates in October.
- US Dollar Index continues to edge higher toward mid-98s.
The data published by the United States (US) Census Bureau on Thursday revealed that new orders for manufactured goods (Durable Goods Orders) in October increased $1.5 billion, or 0.6%, to $248.7 billion.
This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decline of 0.8% and provided a boost to the US Dollar Index, which was last up 0.14% on the day at 98.39.
"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.1%. Fabricated metal products, up two of the last three months, led the increase, $0.6 billion or 1.8% to $34.1 billion," the publication further read.
