US: Durable Goods Orders in January declined 0.2% vs. -1.5% expected

Durable Goods Orders in January declined 0.2%, or $0.4 billion, in January to $246.2 billion, the US Census Bureau's advance report showed on Thursday. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 1.5%.

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.9%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.6%," the publication read. "Transportation equipment, down four of the last five months, drove the decrease, $1.8 billion or 2.2% to $82.0 billion."

USD reaction

The greenback failed to make a meaningful recovery after this data. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.6% on the day at 98.56.