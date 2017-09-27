US: Durable goods orders expected to bounce back - BBH

US: Durable goods orders expected to bounce back - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
The US reports durable goods orders, which are expected to bounce back after a slide (6.8%) in August, according to analysts at BBH.
Key Quotes
“Aircraft in particular make the time series volatile. The details will likely be better than the headline, as the core orders (excluding military and aircraft) may have grown after July's 1.0% increase. Shipments likely slowed. The weather distortions may also be evident. Among the four Fed officials slated to speak, Brainard's speech this afternoon (2:00 pm ET) is the most important. The views of the regional Federal Reserve Presidents are well known. The DOE oil inventory report may also be watched closely following API's estimate of a drawdown, the first since the Texas storm.”
