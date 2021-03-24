US: Durable Goods Orders decline by 1.1% in February vs. +0.8 expected

Durable Goods Orders in US fell in February.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory around 92.50.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States declined by 1.1%, or $2.9 billion, in February to $254 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday. This reading followed January's increase of 3.5% and missed the market expectation of +0.8%.

Additional takeaways

"Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.9%."

"Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.7%."

"Transportation, down following five consecutive monthly increases, led the decrease, $1.3 billion, or 1.6%, to $83.6 billion."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen posting small daily gains at 92.44.