Analysts at TD Securities note that the US consumer confidence declined in November to 125.5 from an upward-revised 126.1 print in October.

Key Quotes

“The confidence number also fell below consensus expectations, which pointed to a gain at 127.0. The modest drop in the November data reflected a decline in the present situation component to 166.9 from 173.5, while the expectations component actually improved during the month. Despite the marginal decline in the headline, the index remains at very healthy levels and within the same solid range at 120-135 this year.”