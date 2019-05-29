US: Downward pressure on yields to persist in the near-term - ABN AMRO

"US bond markets have seen some aggressive moves in recent days, with 10y yields falling 20bp over the past week to the lowest level since September 2017," notes ABN AMRO senior economist Bill Diviney.
Key quotes
"The renewed downshift in yields started in early May following the unexpected re-escalation of the trade war, and has intensified over the past week as investors see little sign of any near-term resolution to the dispute."
"As a base case, we see some kind of truce announced at the G20 summit on 28-29 June, delaying further tariff implementation while talks continue between the US and China to forge a deal, although our conviction level on this is low. In the meantime, downward pressure on yields is likely to persist. The breakdown of the fall in yields suggests increased Fed rate cut expectations have been the primary driver, with safe haven demand likely explaining the remainder of the move."
"Rate cut expectations to end-2019 have moved from 15bp of cuts priced on 3 May to 36bp priced as of today (a 21bp move); over the same timeframe, the 10y yield has fallen 30bp while the 2y yield has fallen 26bp. We continue to think Fed rate cuts are unlikely on our forecast horizon to end-2020, meaning much of this move could unwind if a truce is announced. However, should the currently threatened tariffs be implemented more quickly (as soon as the end of June), the risk then is of a further escalation, eg. a raising of tariff rates, which would then pose significant risks to the growth outlook – and in turn, potentially prompt a Fed rate cut."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength
The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280
After losing $5 on Tuesday, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained value today with the sour market sentiment ramping up the demand for traditional safe-havens. At the moment, the XAU/USD pair is up 0.4%, or $5.3, on the day at $1284.70.