US Dollar weaker, braches 101.00

The sell off around the greenback remains unabated on Monday, with the US Dollar Index now probing fresh lows in sub-101.00 levels.

US Dollar offered around 101.00

The index is losing ground for the third session in a row at the beginning of the week, extending the rejection from last week’s tops in the 102.30 region to today’s multi-day troughs below the critical 101.00 support.

The offered bias has gathered extra traction on Monday despite Friday’s solid reading from US Non-farm Payrolls showed the economy added 235K jobs during February, although wage inflation slowed its pace.

USD remains unable to regains some buying interest as market participants seems to be sceptical about the ability of the Federal Reserve to hike three times this year as projected in December. On this regard, however, the latest survey by news agency Bloomberg showed economists expect the Fed to effectively raise rates three times in 2017.

Further data regarding the buck showed the speculative community added more contracts to the net long position in the week to March 7, taking them to 8-week tops along with rising Open Interest, all according to the latest CFTC report.

In the data space, the Fed’s Labor Market Conditions Index is only due later today (1.3 prev.)

US Dollar relevant levels

The index is losing 0.36% at 101.01 facing the immediate support at 100.86 (low Mar.13) followed by 100.80 (100-day sma) and finally 100.64 (low Feb.24). On the other hand, a breakout of 101.21 (55-day sma) would open the door to 101.34 (20-day sma) and then 101.98 (high Mar.10).