The US Dollar nudges lower against almost every major pair.

No economic data or Fed comments are expected while geopolitical tensions create a negative mood.

The US Dollar Index cracks below 103.00 and could eke out more losses if the US Dollar remains sold.

The US Dollar (USD) is officially on holiday, and the Greenback is currently under pressure by some substantial appreciation from Asian currencies. A thin market is an ideal moment for some investors, funds or central banks to make a move, and this happened this morning with the Chinese Yuan, which booked substantial gains against the Greenback. The correction pushes the USD/CNY pair to a month low, and drags South Korean Won (KRW) alongside it.

On the datafront, nothing out of the US as most events are pushed forward to later this week. Expect to see traders keep their powder dry for Friday with the US jobs report coming out. On Tuesday, all focus will be on the next-best-thing, which is Canada publishing its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The reading, which will be published at 13:30 GMT, is expected to increase slightly to 49.6 from 49.

Daily digest: US Dollar blindsided by China

Geopolitical tensions flare up as Yellen is set to fly to China soon. On Monday, China restricted exports of two key components for making chips, and the US is looking into restricting access to cloud computing for China. The tug-of-war between China and the US looks to be far from over.

As the day advances, some more headlines from China where the government is planning talks with the industry to curb metal exports.

Other geopolitical news from NATO and Turkey, where Erdogan dampend the hopes for Sweden to join NATO in July, by comitting to a veto agains the Nordic nation.

The United States is enjoying Independence Day. Both the Bond market and equity trading floors are closed.

The US Dollar already hit monthly lows against the Chinese Yuan (USD/CNY), the South Korean Won (USD/KRW), the New Zealand Dollar (USD/NZD), the Norwegian Krone (USD/NOK) and the Australian Dollar (USD/AUD) in early morning trading in Europe. Halfway through the European trading session the Polish Zloty (USD/PLN) is being added to that one-month-low club.

Mixed picture in equity markets as Japan is firmly in the red, losing 0.62%, while the Chinese Hang Seng closed up 0.56% for the day. Europe registers mild losses, but no real substantial selloffs to notice. US futures are flat and are hardly moving as volume is low due to the holiday in the US.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 87.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on July 26. The dislocation between market expectations and what the Fed has been communicating in terms of number of rate hikes is still persistent and could trigger a stronger US Dollar once markets get to the point of realisation.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield halted trading at 3.85% on Monday night and will not start trading again until the opening of the Asian session on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: USD stuck in tight price action

The US Dollar is lower this morning as US traders are enjoying a day off, while Asian markets are using their absence to appreciate local currencies. The Chinese Yuan is gaining substantially against the Greenback, while in the past few days or weeks even, the Chinese coin was in a losing streak against the US Dollar. With only two or three very small gains for the US Dollar on an overall downbeat day, it looks that the DXY index will make more losses today depending on technical support levels that either hold or break.

On the upside, look for 103.54 as the next key resistance level, which falls in line with the high of last week. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.94 is still quite far away. So the intermediary level to look for is the psychological level at 104.00 and May 31 peak at 104.70.

On the downside, the 55-day SMA near 102.74 has proven its importance as it clearly underpinned price action on Friday and Monday by triggering a turnaround after the firm weakening of the Greenback. A touch lower, 102.50 will be vital to hold from a psychological point of view. In case the DXY slips below 102.50, more weakness is expected with a full slide to 102.00 and a retest of June’s low at 101.92.

