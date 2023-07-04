- The US Dollar nudges lower against almost every major pair.
- No economic data or Fed comments are expected while geopolitical tensions create a negative mood.
- The US Dollar Index cracks below 103.00 and could eke out more losses if the US Dollar remains sold.
The US Dollar (USD) is officially on holiday, and the Greenback is currently under pressure by some substantial appreciation from Asian currencies. A thin market is an ideal moment for some investors, funds or central banks to make a move, and this happened this morning with the Chinese Yuan, which booked substantial gains against the Greenback. The correction pushes the USD/CNY pair to a month low, and drags South Korean Won (KRW) alongside it.
On the datafront, nothing out of the US as most events are pushed forward to later this week. Expect to see traders keep their powder dry for Friday with the US jobs report coming out. On Tuesday, all focus will be on the next-best-thing, which is Canada publishing its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The reading, which will be published at 13:30 GMT, is expected to increase slightly to 49.6 from 49.
Daily digest: US Dollar blindsided by China
- Geopolitical tensions flare up as Yellen is set to fly to China soon. On Monday, China restricted exports of two key components for making chips, and the US is looking into restricting access to cloud computing for China. The tug-of-war between China and the US looks to be far from over.
- As the day advances, some more headlines from China where the government is planning talks with the industry to curb metal exports.
- Other geopolitical news from NATO and Turkey, where Erdogan dampend the hopes for Sweden to join NATO in July, by comitting to a veto agains the Nordic nation.
- The United States is enjoying Independence Day. Both the Bond market and equity trading floors are closed.
- The US Dollar already hit monthly lows against the Chinese Yuan (USD/CNY), the South Korean Won (USD/KRW), the New Zealand Dollar (USD/NZD), the Norwegian Krone (USD/NOK) and the Australian Dollar (USD/AUD) in early morning trading in Europe. Halfway through the European trading session the Polish Zloty (USD/PLN) is being added to that one-month-low club.
- Mixed picture in equity markets as Japan is firmly in the red, losing 0.62%, while the Chinese Hang Seng closed up 0.56% for the day. Europe registers mild losses, but no real substantial selloffs to notice. US futures are flat and are hardly moving as volume is low due to the holiday in the US.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 87.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on July 26. The dislocation between market expectations and what the Fed has been communicating in terms of number of rate hikes is still persistent and could trigger a stronger US Dollar once markets get to the point of realisation.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield halted trading at 3.85% on Monday night and will not start trading again until the opening of the Asian session on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: USD stuck in tight price action
The US Dollar is lower this morning as US traders are enjoying a day off, while Asian markets are using their absence to appreciate local currencies. The Chinese Yuan is gaining substantially against the Greenback, while in the past few days or weeks even, the Chinese coin was in a losing streak against the US Dollar. With only two or three very small gains for the US Dollar on an overall downbeat day, it looks that the DXY index will make more losses today depending on technical support levels that either hold or break.
On the upside, look for 103.54 as the next key resistance level, which falls in line with the high of last week. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.94 is still quite far away. So the intermediary level to look for is the psychological level at 104.00 and May 31 peak at 104.70.
On the downside, the 55-day SMA near 102.74 has proven its importance as it clearly underpinned price action on Friday and Monday by triggering a turnaround after the firm weakening of the Greenback. A touch lower, 102.50 will be vital to hold from a psychological point of view. In case the DXY slips below 102.50, more weakness is expected with a full slide to 102.00 and a retest of June’s low at 101.92.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm near 1.0900 on July 4th
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The main currency pair is undermined by a cautious market mood, which supports the safe-haven US Dollar. Nevertheless, trading conditions are expected to remain thin on the US Independence Day holiday.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2700 on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, however, the pair's action remains subdued. Stock and bond markets in the US are closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Gold recovers to $1,930 in quiet day
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 on Tuesday. US Treasury yields don't provide any directional clues for XAU/USD as bond markets remain closed on the Independence Day holiday. Labor market data from the US will be watched closely later in the week.
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss offers DCG’s Barry Silbert ‘final deal’ in another open letter
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the Gemini crypto exchange, tweeted, “An Open Letter to Barry Silbert.” The three-page letter addresses the delays caused by DCG and the now-bankrupt Genesis in finalizing the repayment for the affected individuals.
Quiet start to an intense week as Fed plans to raise
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.