US Dollar trades soft ahead of US CPI figures

- US Dollar traded soft against its peers on Wednesday and struggled to find demand.
- All eyes are now on the US CPI figures from September.
- In the same month, the US PPI unexpectedly accelerated.
The US Dollar (USD) measured by the US Dollar DXY Index traded in the 105.55 - 106.00 range on Tuesday and is set to close with mild losses. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the September meeting didn't revealed any surprise and revealed that the members are holding a cautious stance towards the upcoming meetings. Investors now set their sights on September's Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the US on Thursday.
The latest data from the economy of the United States showed mixed results and no clear signs of cooling down, which favours a cautious stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed). In line with that, hot inflation figures may reignite the USD's momentum as markets may start to bet on more tightening by the central bank. In case it comes soft, more downside may be on the horizon for the green currency.
Daily Digest Market Movers: US Dollar may see further downside if inflation decelerated in September
- As the Federal Reserve (Fed) doesn't rule out an additional hike, September's Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from the US will be closely watched for investors to continue placing their bets on the next meetings.
- The September US Producer Price Index (PPI) was revealed to have risen to 2.2%, higher than the expected 1.6% and the same as the previous 2.2%.
- Headline CPI is seen declining to 4.1% YoY, while the Core measure is expected to decelerate to 3.6% YoY.
- The US Bureau of Statistics will report Jobless Claims from the first week of October will also be monitored, expected to have picked up and rise to 210,000 from the previous weekly reading of 207,000.
Technical analysis: US Dollar Index's buyers are struggling to gain momentum, the 20-day SMA is the main target
The US Dollar Index DXY holds a neutral to bearish bias on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south near its middle point while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in negative territory, indicating that the bears hold the upper hand over the short term. That being, the index is comfortably above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), indicating that the bulls command the broader scale, hence the neutral outlook. In the case of a soft inflation reading which could add further pressure on the US Dollar, supports are seen at 105.50, 105.30 and 105.00. On the other hand, the 20-day moving average at 105.90 is the first resistance to retake for the buyers, followed by 106.00 and 106.30.
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
