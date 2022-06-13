Economists at Nordea believe the Federal Reserve will hike by 50 bps, but uncertainty is very high. If they are right, the USD could weaken in favour of other G10 currencies.
USD could strengthen on a 75 bps hike from the Fed
“We believe the Fed will hike by 50 bps this week but we admit that the uncertainty is very high. If we are right, we will likely see the USD weaken again in favour of other G10 currencies such as EUR, NOK, SEK, DKK, etc over the short-term.
“If we are wrong, the USD could strengthen somewhat more against the rest of G10 currencies.”
“From a technical standpoint, the USD is close to being overbought against most G10 currencies currently.”
