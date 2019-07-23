US Dollar technical analysis: DXY leaps to new July highs, above 97.55 support

DXY leaped this Tuesday as the bulls broke above 97.55 resistance.

The level to beat for buyers are seen at 97.80 and 98.37.



DXY daily chart





The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The index is breaking to fresh July highs.

DXY 4-hour chart





DXY is nearing 97.80 resistance level as it is trading above its main SMAs. The 97.80 and 98.37 resistances are likely the next targets on the way up.

DXY 30-minute chart





The buck is trading above the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 97.55 and 97.30 levels.



Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot Overview Today last price 97.65 Today Daily Change 0.36 Today Daily Change % 0.37 Today daily open 97.29 Trends Daily SMA20 96.89 Daily SMA50 97.19 Daily SMA100 97.19 Daily SMA200 96.83 Levels Previous Daily High 97.3 Previous Daily Low 97.13 Previous Weekly High 97.45 Previous Weekly Low 96.67 Previous Monthly High 97.81 Previous Monthly Low 95.84 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.19 Daily Pivot Point S1 97.18 Daily Pivot Point S2 97.07 Daily Pivot Point S3 97.01 Daily Pivot Point R1 97.35 Daily Pivot Point R2 97.41 Daily Pivot Point R3 97.52



