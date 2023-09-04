- US Dollar price action expected to head sideways at the start of the week.
- No real outliers or data points to monitor at the start of the week.
- The US Dollar Index is likely to hold above 104.00.
The US Dollar (USD) takes a step back and traders very much mixed, overall unchanged against most G20 peers with some mild selling pressure. That pressure is coming from some profit taking in the aftermath of the US Nonfarm Payrolls fallout which triggered a stronger Greenback in the trading hours after the print. With the US markets closed for Labor Day, traders are ignoring the current tail risks and are chosing risk on with equities jumping higher intraday.
The focal point this week will be on Wednesday, when the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will publish the key Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey for August. Additionally, nearly eight central bank speakers are due to make an appearance and might guide the market towards the next US Federal Reserve meeting on September 20.
Daily digest: US Dollar a mixed bag
- A very calm calendar ahead with US markets closed for the US Labor Day holiday.
- Germany July Machinery orders fell 11% on a yearly basis.
- Italy is set to prepare for raising its 2023 budget deficit targets, according to Reuters.
- Chinese president Xi Jinping will not attend the G-20 summit in India after reports that Chinese banks are distributing billions of loans to Russia.
- China issues more stimulus measures, which makes the property stocks gauge jump 2.8%.
- Markets will be on edge to hear if the biggest property developer of China, Country Garden, can afford its bond payments, which are already in an extended grace period. Non-payment would trigger a default.
- A similar picture to Friday unfolds in the equity markets with the Japanese Topix index closes at +1.02%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng is about to close higher after its emergency close on Friday due to a typhoon. The index caught up, jumping 2.50% near its closing bell. European equities are trading higher over 0.50% and US equity futures are mildly in the green.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 93% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.18% and will not move this Monday as bond markets are closed for US Labor Day.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: muted
The US Dollar is steady, with no real outliers to report on this Monday. Volumes are usually lower on Mondays, and even more today with the US markets closed for US Labor Day. No big moves to takeaway for the US Dollar Index (DXY), which looks to be consolidating above 104.00.
In case pace picks up again on Tuesday in the same direction asFriday, a surge towards 104.00 is likely. In this region, 104.35 (the peak of August 29) is an ideal candidate for a double top. Should the Greenback go on a tear, expect a test at 104.47 – the six-month high. From there, 104.70 from May 31 will be the next target.
On the downside, the summer rally of the DXY will be the key element to track for any change in sentiment. That is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.06, which could bring substantially more weakness once the DXY starts trading further below it. The double belt of support at 102.42, with both the 100-day and the 55-day SMA, are the last lines of defence before the US Dollar sees substantial and longer-term depreciation.
Central banks FAQs
What does a central bank do?
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
What does a central bank do when inflation undershoots or overshoots its projected target?
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
Who decides on monetary policy and interest rates?
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Is there a president or head of a central bank?
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
