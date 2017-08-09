US Dollar stays depressed around 91.40

US Dollar stays depressed around 91.40By Pablo Piovano
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains (well) entrenched into the negative territory today, now treading water in the 91.35/40 band.
US Dollar attention to 91.00
Despite the index rebounded from fresh 33-month lows in the 91.00 neighbourhood, it remains on its way to close the week with losses.
The broad-based weakness surrounding the buck has intensified as of late following dovish Fedspeak (mainly from FOMC’s L.Brainard) and mixed results from the US docket, while NK-led geopolitical concerns keep playing its part in the buck’s decline. Furthermore, markets paid little-to-nil attention to the recent Trump-Democrats agreement regarding the (temporary) lift of the debt ceiling.
In addition, investors seem to have ignored Draghi’s warning over a strong EUR, only focusing on the imminent ECB ‘tapering’ and pushing EUR/USD higher, all in detriment of the greenback.
US Dollar relevant levels
As of writing the index is retreating 0.11% at 91.39 and a break below 91.08 (2017 low Sep.8) would target 91.00 (psychological level) en route to 87.63 (low Dec.16 2014). On the upside, the next hurdle is located at 92.27 (10-day sma) seconded by 92.82 (21-day sma) and finally 93.35 (high Aug.31).
