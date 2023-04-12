US Dollar struggles to find demand after soft US inflation data

- US Dollar came under strong selling pressure after March inflation data from the US.
- Markets are reassessing the Federal Reserve's rate outlook ahead of May policy meeting.
- EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum amid broad-based US Dollar weakness.
Following a consolidation phase in the first half of the day on Wednesday, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure and registered large losses against its major rivals in the early American session. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, broke below 102.00 and lost nearly 0.5% with the immediate reaction to March inflation data from the US.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 5% on a yearly basis in March from 6% in February. This reading came in below the market expectation of 5.2%. Furthermore, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis, down from 0.5% increase recorded in February.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar stays on the back foot
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 3.4% and lost nearly 2% after March CPI data, putting additional weight on the US Dollar's shoulders. Later in the session, the 10-year yield managed to recover above 3.4%.
- Wall Street's main indexes opened in positive territory but lost traction on Wednesday, helping USD limit its losses.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool's probability for one more 25 basis points Fed rate increase in May rose above 70% following a decline to 60% quickly after CPI data.
- Commenting on the inflation data, "the beginning of the end of rate hikes – or the beginning of the countdown toward slashing borrowing costs? That seems to be the message from markets, which are rushing forward to price the next moves of the Federal Reserve (Fed)," noted FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "The world's largest economy is experiencing a "process of disinflation" that is somewhat frustrating but is on the right track. Markets are buying it."
- The Fed will release the minutes of its March policy meeting later in the session.
- Earlier in the week, NY Fed’s latest consumer survey revealed that the one-year inflation expectation climbed to 4.7% in March from 4.2% in February.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model’s estimate for the first-quarter real Gross Domestic Product Growth (GDP) in the US rose to 2.2% from 1.5% on April 10.
- NY Fed President John Williams argued on Monday that the pace of Fed rate increases was not behind the issues surrounding the two collapsed banks back in March. On Tuesday, "we've gotten policy to a restrictive stance, now we need to watch the data on retail sales, CPI and others," Williams stated.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 236,000 in March, slightly below the market expectation of 240,000. February’s print of 311,000 got revised higher to 326,000 from 311,000.
- Wage inflation in the US, as measured by Average Hourly Earnings, declined to 4.2% on a yearly basis from 4.6% in February. The Unemployment Rate ticked down to 3.5% with the Labor Force Participation Rate improving to 62.6% from 62.5%.
Technical analysis: US Dollar stays weak against Euro
EUR/USD surged toward 1.1000 with the immediate reaction to the US inflation data before retreating modestly. Once the pair confirms 1.0950 (static level) as support, it is likely to target 1.1000 (end-point of the latest uptrend, psychological level), 1.1035 (multi-month high set in early February) and finally 1.1100 (psychological level, static level).
In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays below 70, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the upside before turning technically overbought.
In case EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.0950, it could face support at 1.0900 (psychological level, static level), 1.0840 (20-day SMA) and 1.0800 (psychological level).
How is US Dollar correlated with US stock markets?
Stock markets in the US are likely to turn bearish if the Federal Reserve goes into a tightening cycle to battle rising inflation. Higher interest rates will ramp up the cost of borrowing and weigh on business investment. In that scenario, investors are likely to refrain from taking on high-risk, high-return positions. As a result of risk aversion and tight monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY) should rise while the broad S&P 500 Index declines, revealing an inverse correlation.
During times of monetary loosening via lower interest rates and quantitative easing to ramp up economic activity, investors are likely to bet on assets that are expected to deliver higher returns, such as shares of technology companies. The Nasdaq Composite is a technology-heavy index and it is expected to outperform other major equity indexes in such a period. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index should turn bearish due to the rising money supply and the weakening safe-haven demand.
